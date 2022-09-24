Charu Asopa Reveals Why She & Rajeev Sen Called Off Their Divorce Before Court Proceedings

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen decided to give their marriage another chance after going through a rough patch in the recent past. While the duo maintained they called off their divorce for the sake of their daughter Ziana, Charu recently detailed what exactly happened a night before the court proceedings, stressing on the "divine intervention" which led to the turn of events.

Charu Asopa details why she and Rajeev Sen called off their divorce

In a recent vlog, Charu thanked her fans for their relentless love and support amid the couple's relationship woes. The TV actor stated that when she was in Bhilwara, she decided to move to Mumbai and start afresh with her daughter Ziana. However, she added that nothing takes precedence over the "divine force".

Charu said that she reached Mumbai on August 29, 2022, just a day before she and Rajeev were to appear before the family court. As the duo was sitting together, they started talking and in the process, cleared a lot of misunderstandings and grievances.

Earlier in September, Charu announced that she and Rajeev Sen aren't heading for divorce and have decided to keep their marriage "for good". Taking to social media, she mentioned, "Marriages are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes, we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that..Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good, We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents. (sic)"

She added, "Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority.. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us."

Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in 2019, following which they welcomed their first child, daughter Ziana in November 2021. According to reports, disagreements between the couple started arising in the first year of marriage, however, they decided to give their relationship another chance.

