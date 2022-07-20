Charu Asopa Shares A Cryptic Post On 'Karma' & 'lies' Amid Separation From Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been grabbing headlines following trouble in their marriage, with the duo now headed for a divorce. Amid all the allegations and turmoil in their relationship, Charu shared a post on social media, talking about lies and Karma. In the cryptic post, the Mere Angne Mein actor mentioned how one cant lie to themselves despite falsely claiming things in front of the world.

She further remarked that Karma always comes back to haunt one for their deeds. Fans expressed support for Charu via the comments section, telling her to 'ignore the negatively' in life as she deserves all the happiness.

Charu Asopa shares a cryptic post on 'Karma' & 'lies' amid divorce from Rajeev Sen

Taking to her Instagram handle, Charu shared a picture of herself dressed in a gorgeous blue sleeveless gown. In the caption, she mentioned, "You can lie to the world but can’t lie to yourself, can’t lie to your soul and most importantly don’t ever forget karma is going to come back." Take a look.

Fans reacted to her recent post by dropping comments like, "Yes yes u are right. karma definitely will come back to us so Spread love and happiness. Bcz god and karma are always there when no one is seeing us @asopacharu," "We know to whom you are saying...just charm down Charu n live your life happily ignore the negativity..."

Before this post, Charu shared a video of her lip-syncing the words," Phir uske baad maine kuch nahin khoya, vo meri zindagi ka aakhri nuksaan tha" (After that, I did not lose anything. That was my life's last loss)."

For the unversed, Charu and Rajeev tied the knot on June 9, 2019, in Goa after dating for a few years. According to reports, disagreements between the couple started springing up in the first year of marriage, however, they decided to give their relationship a second chance. The couple was blessed with a baby girl named Ziana in November last year.

