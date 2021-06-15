Charu Asopa Shares Dreamy Photos From Her Engagement To Rajeev Sen In A Throwback Post

TV actor Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are expecting their first child in November 2021. The couple who got engaged and married in June 2019, celebrated their second engagement anniversary on June 15, 2021. Charu Asopa took to Instagram to share a dreamy picture from her engagement to Sushmita Sen's younger brother Rajeev Sen.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's fairytale engagement picture

Charu Asopa took to Instagram to share a picture from her and Rajeev Sen's engagement in Goa. In the throwback picture, the couple is dressed in matching white outfits. Charu is dressed in a flowy white gown with embroidered sleeves, whereas Rajeev is dressed in a white suit and black pants. The other two photos capture the couple in candid moments of joy and happiness. They are close in one, with Charu visibly teary-eyed, and in the other, they are laughing with glasses of champagne in hand. Charu Asopa's Instagram post also features the location of the engagement. The pictures are geo-tagged to Taj Exotica Resort and Spa in Goa.

Charu Asopa's Instagram post was filled with red heart emojis and heart-eyed emojis. The actor received congratulatory comments as well as comments for her stunning white outfit. Fans commented, "So Beautiful", "Looking Great", "Congratulations". Alan Kapoor, Charu's co-star from Diya Aur Bati Hum and Parul Chaudhry also commented on the post.

About Charo Asopa's pregnancy news

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are expecting their first child together. The baby is due in November 2021. Charu took to Instagram to share the news a few weeks ago. She received loads of good wishes after the announcement. Sushmita Sen expressed her joy at the news of becoming a BUA (aunt) for the newborn. She was also elated at the fact that the baby could be born just around her birthday which also falls in November. Sushmita's elder daughter Renee also shared the post on her Instagram, expressing joy for her "mamisa" Charu. Charu and Rajeev had previously reported having drifted apart after marriage. They had even lived separately for a while, with Charu in Mumbai and Rajeev in Delhi. But things seem to be going well for the couple, especially with a newborn on the way.

(Image: Charu Asopa's Instagram)

