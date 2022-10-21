Charu Asopa Updates Ziana's Health Post Hospitalisation Due To Dengue, 'She Is Brave'

Actor Charu Asopa's daughter Ziana has been diagnosed with dengue and the two have been in the hospital for the past two days. The actor who is still struggling with her marriage recently shared pictures of Ziana from her hospital bed and thanked the medical staff for taking care of her.

Charu shared pictures of her daughter on Instagram that showed her sitting on her mother's lap. The other showed Ziana playing and the bandage for the IV drip could be seen on her hand. For those unknown, Ziana was diagnosed with dengue two days back and she is doing better after three days.

Charu Asopa's daughter hospiatlised

Charu updated about her daughter's health on Instagram and wrote, “My Instagram family, today after three days my Jaan (darling), my little Ziana is feeling better. Two days back she was diagnosed with dengue and I’m so proud of my little angel. She is my brave bachha (child). She had a very difficult time the last few days but now she is recovering."

Adding, she wrote, "A big thank you to Sparsh Hospital Bhilwara and Doctor Atul Heda. Thank you to the whole staff of Sparsh Hospital, they took really good care of Ziana. truly doctors are angels.”

While Charu is taking care of her daughter, her personal life is once again in turmoil. Earlier, a few days back, various media reports claimed that Charu and Rajeev Sen have yet again unfollowed each other on social media. Rajeev, in fact, has also deleted his recent family pictures with Charu.

While the duo maintained they called off their divorce for the sake of their daughter Ziana, Charu recently detailed what exactly happened a night before the court proceedings, stressing the "divine intervention" which led to the turn of events. In a recent vlog, Charu thanked her fans for their relentless love and support amid the couple's relationship woes. The actor stated that when she was in Bhilwara, she decided to move to Mumbai and start afresh with her daughter Ziana. However, she added that nothing takes precedence over the "divine force".

IMAGE: Instagram/asopacharu