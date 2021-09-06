Chef Vikas Khanna Recalls His Meeting With Sidharth Shukla, Shares Old Video; Watch

Sidharth Shukla's death on September 2 left fans and celebrities in utter shock. Popular chef Vikas Khanna shared a special video from the reality TV show Bigg Boss 13, where he was invited as a surprise guest. Sidharth Shukla was also a contestant on the show in that season and Vikas Khanna shared a clip from their time in the episode together.

Chef Vikas Khanna’s post for Sidharth Shukla

Vikas Khanna arrived on the reality show and conducted a cooking competition between the two teams. In the episode, the chef judged the teams based on their cooking skills. Sidharth Shukla’s team, which also consisted of Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz, won the cooking competition and celebrated their victory.

Watch the clip here:

Vikas Khanna shared a clip from that episode on Instagram on Monday. In the caption of the post, he wrote about the ‘uncertainty of happiness and life’. He mentioned that someone had sent him the video and he watched it a few times. He mentioned in the caption, “ My heart is with Siddharth’s family, friends & fans. Though I'm a thousand miles away, my heart is mourning with everyone back home.”

On September 2 as well, after Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise, the chef took to social media to mourn his loss. He shared a picture of the late actor, where he can be seen smiling. His caption read, “Every heart is in pain today & forever. Just a few people leave us like this.”

Apart from Vikas Khanna, others from the industry also headed to social media to mourn the actor’s sudden demise. Celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and many others posted heartfelt condolences for him. Ajay Devgn and Sonia Rathee were also saddened by Shukla's death.

Sidharth Shukla began his career as a model and went on to enter the world of acting with his debut in Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. The actor became a household name with the TV show Balika Vadhu and also appeared in Love U Zindagi and Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi. Shukla also took part in reality shows including Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. He then acted alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Picture Credits: Sidharth Shukla, Vikas Khanna-Instagram