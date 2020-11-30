Chetan Hansraj Talks About His Negative Role In The Supernatural Drama Brahmarakshas 2

Chetan Hansraj is all set to play a negative role in Brahmarakshas 2. The second season of Brahmarakshas premiered on November 22, 2020, on Zee TV. The first season of the television series received immense popularity and now the makers of the show are back with the second season of the weekend thriller drama series. Read on to know more about Brahmarakshas 2 cast and Chetan Hansraj's character.

Also Read | Chetan Hansraj Says He Used To Get 'gunny Bags Full Of Letters', Had A Unique Routine

Also Read | 'Brahmarakshas 2' To Feature Pearl V Puri And Nikki Sharma In Lead Roles?

Chetan Hansraj to play a negative role in Brahmarakshas 2

Chetan Hansraj is a popular face on Indian television and is most widely known for his negative characters. The show premiered on November 22, 2020, and stars Nikki Sharma playing the role of Kalindi and Pearl V Puri portraying Angad's character, in lead roles. The supernatural show airs twice a week during weekends on Zee TV. The first few episodes of the show introduced the audience to Nikki Sharma's character Kalindi and how she has an evil spirit lurking around her. Brahmarakshas 2's latest episode revealed the identity of the negative and evil character, which happens to be Vardhan Chaudhry, played by Chetan Hansraj.

Also Read | Naagin 3 Cast's Huge Net Worth Will Leave You Astounded; Read Details

According to a report by Filmibeat, Chetan talked about his character and revealed that the role of Brahmarakshas is one of his most challenging and exciting roles to play on screen. He said that the supernatural genre is one of his favourites and that he was instantly hooked after listening to the story of the show, as it had the perfect mix of thrill and drama. He stated that Brahmarakshas is one of the best werewolf stories on Indian television and the role that he is essaying has it's own set of challenges and is yet something he has never attempted before.

Also Read | Kushal Punjabi Death: Chetan Hansraj Reveals Reason Behind The TV Actor's Suicide

Talking about his costume and look, Chetan Hansraj says that it takes four hours minimum and four to five exceptionally skilled people to get the heavy prosthetics on his face. The actor further added that shooting in the costume and performing action sequences comes as a big challenge but none of it takes away the interest and fascination he has for this role. He also stated that he is glad to be back working for Zee TV as he is returning to the channel after 4-5 years.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar's Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar Sings For Their Pet Jimbo

Image Credits: chetan_hansraj official instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.