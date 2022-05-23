Chhavi Mittal Begins Radiotherapy Post Breast Cancer Surgery; Pens An Emotional Note

Television star Chhavi Mittal has been sharing her battle against breast cancer for the past few weeks. Last month, the actor revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer and is under treatment. Since then, she has been raising awareness about the disease.

In April, the actor underwent surgery and since then, has been in recovery mode. Now, the actor is gearing up for her radiotherapy, which is a part of her treatment. As she has to deal with 20 rounds of therapy now, she expressed several emotions and also revealed how she is not comfortable with its side effects.

Chhavi Mittal pens emotional not ahead of radiotherapy

Taking to her Instagram handle, Chhavi Mittal recently shared a reel in which she expressed the string of emotions that she was experiencing. Sharing the reel, she wrote, "Just when I started feeling normal, a new journey begins. My radiotherapy starts today and I’ve been told to expect some side effects which I’m not comfortable with." She further penned, "I’ve been asked before by many, if chemo or radiotherapy is the patient’s choice. Well technically you need to sign the consent form… but in all fairness it’s your doctor who decides your line of treatment because he’s the expert. And his focus is on saving your life, not avoiding side effects."

"But the side effects of radiation will have to spare me.. coz for me living is not just breathing, it’s breathing with happiness.. and that means that I always wanna feel whole. Thankfully my doctor gets that and he’s holding my hand through this every minute (sic)," she further added.

The actor has been inspiring several cancer patients by staying positive throughout her cancer journey. She has mentioned how she has been trying to stay strong and penned, "I’m determined to conquer this journey and come out victorious on the other side.

Wish me luck guys… main chali… Fyi, I’ll be given 20 cycles of radiation.. 5 days a week for 4 weeks (sic)."

The actor received a lot of love from her celebrity friends via the post's comment section. Actor Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha Bijlani penned a heartfelt note for Chhavi Mittal. She wrote, "All the best.. don’t worry my worrier.. you are way stronger (sic)," in the comments. On the other hand, Parull Chaudhary wrote, "You will be just fine Chavi coz you are mentally way too strong, radiotherapy will have to deal with you not otherwise. lots of love babe and bear hugs."