Chhavi Mittal Discharged From Hospital After Cancer Surgery; 'My Surgery Is Behind Me'

TV actor Chhavi Mittal has been the epitome of positivity after battling cancer lately. Post her cancer surgery, the actor who is on a road to recovery has been updating fans about her health while seeking positivity. Recently, the actor informed about being discharged from the hospital after a long time and she is finally happy to be back home among her family members.

Chhavi has been quite open about her cancer journey and described the pages she has gone through after being detected with the illness in her vlogs. After undergoing a 6-hour-long surgery, the actor did not lose hope and was keeping hopes to be better and completely cured one day. Now, since she is back home, the actor described what she did after returning.

Chhavi Mittal discharged from the hospital post cancer surgery

Even after going through excruciating pain, Chhavi did not lose hope and maintained a smile on her face as she updated fans on social media. After being discharged from the hospital, she revealed going out for a walk with her best friend as she wanted to feel normal. Later in her post, Chhavi mentioned how cancer has taken a toll on her health and how she is optimistic about her recovery.

Penning her thoughts on the same, she asserted, “May I take a moment here and assert that cancer is not something ANYBODY is happy about getting. But if someone does get it, it shouldn’t be the reason to be morose, scared, or uncertain, or to stop living your life. In fact, it’s all the more reason to live your life to the fullest! And for the caregivers, these little things matter.. more than you think… to uplift someone’s mood and turn them away from the precipice of negativity.”

Towards the end of the note, the actor mentioned that she will take around a month to recover from the surgery post which her further treatment including her chemotherapy will begin. “My surgery is behind me, I’ll take around a month to fully recover, then the treatment (chemo/radiation I don’t know yet) will begin, then the cancer meds and along with it a lifestyle change will be in order,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, after her 6- hour long surgery, Chhavi shared a long post on her Instagram account and announced that she is 'cancer-free'. Post her surgery, she also celebrated her 17th anniversary with her husband Mohit Hussein. She shared a long appreciation post for her hubby and recalled how her father had warned him of her illnesses. She thanked him for being a pillar of support throughout her life.

