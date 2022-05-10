Chhavi Mittal is back to work days after undergoing breast cancer surgery and has been updating fans about her baby steps towards recovery via Instagram. The Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann actor recently dropped another post about resuming work, while sharing an inspirational message on healing.

Stating that although she visited her office for a brief duration, it 'felt great' to be back. She also shed light on how one shouldn't bother about other people's judgements, focusing only on healing from within. Her post received overwhelming love from fans, who lauded her 'victory' and sent 'more strength and power' to her.

Chhavi Mittal gets back to work days after cancer surgery

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, May 10, the actor shared a beautiful picture of her from her office. In the caption, she mentioned, "Baby steps are so underrated! Yesterday office was for a short-ish duration but felt great… I believe… when you need to heal, only you know what you need… don’t bother with others judging you and refrain from judging yourself. Do what you NEED to heal… from within and without." Take a look.

Lauding her small steps towards recovery, fans dropped comments like, "That glow of victory," "Pure inspiration, God bless you," and "Lots of love, happiness and strength to you".

The actor has been sharing a trail of posts encapsulating her recovery, and in a recent update, spoke about her experience with physiotherapy and how things have progressed. Dropping a video of her, she wrote, "12th day of surgery and I’m struggling to get my hand above my head. Physiotherapy is so underrated but I swear by it! How else do I do everything that I can with the kind of injuries and challenges I’ve had!."

She continued, "I need to get that arm above my head painlessly in the next 12 days so I can sit through the radiotherapy, since that’s the position required! Do you think I’ll make it? I KNOW I’ll make it."

Chhavi is known for her appearances in television shows like Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Naaginn, Tumhari Disha, Viraasat, Krishnadasi and Ek Chutki Aasman, among others. She and her husband Mohit Hussein also run a digital production company, Shitty Ideas Trending (SIT).

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @CHHAVIHUSSEIN)