Chhavi Mittal Gives Health Update Post Cancer Surgery; 'My Mobility Is A Bit Better'

TV actor Chhavi Mittal who had recently undergone breast cancer surgery, updated fans about her road to recovery with a social media note. The actor who is still hospitalised while recuperating from the illness had to undergo a 6-hour-long surgery during her treatment. Now, after three days of her surgery, Chhavi penned a note describing the excruciating pain she is undergoing.

Keeping positivity, the actor revealed that the doctors have advised her complete rest as it has been just three days since her surgery was done. Chhavi underwent breast cancer surgery on April 25 and shared how she is experiencing a lot of pain but, trying to focus on the time when it will subside and all will be well. Sharing a happy picture of hers from the hospital bed, Chhavi in her note mentioned that she has had surgeries and injuries in the past that led her to suffer a lot of pain but, eventually it's about healing which takes its own time

Chhavi Mittal gives health update post cancer surgery

The actor who is concentrating to recover from the treatment wrote, "Looking at the bright day that lies ahead… doc said the pain will substantially reduce today being the 3rd day. My mobility is a bit better.. I’m walking and I think I’ll try combing my hair today. Looking forward to that! Rn, I’m concentrating on recovering from the surgery and not even asking the doc the next steps for the treatment… one step at a time. One day at a time."

While concluding the note, Chhvai revealed things that have been keeping her busy and full of positivity these days. "Meanwhile, when someone walks into my room, they’re greeted with pop music! It just keeps the room as positive as me!#postsurgery," she concluded.

Post the surgery, the actor who is on a strict diet, even posted a video from the hospital while talking about the food served. Making funny faces while consuming the food, the actor wrote, "Getting used to the pain, but not the hospital food, although the FNB here is very kind! Thank you my lovely family and friends who are kind enough to send me home-cooked food following doctors' meal restrictions… what would I do without you!"

IMAGE: Instagramn/chhavihussein