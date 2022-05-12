Actor Chhavi Mittal, who recently underwent breast cancer surgery, is regarded as an inspiration for millions. The TV star, who has been documenting her journey on social media, starting from her diagnosis to surgery, recently updated fans about her health with a new picture.

The actor, who was discharged from the hospital last week, after a six-hour-long surgery, shared a picture of herself hitting the gym, which depicted her scar. The actor, who was not comfortable lifting weights at the gym, informed through a lengthy post about looking at the positive aspects, adding that she did other exercises that did not require the use of her right hand.

Chhavi Mittal flaunts cancer surgery scar

On a road to recovery, the actor has been facing discomfort with the movement of her right hand, which was the area operated. Chhavi who has been taking everyone through her breast cancer surviving journey, penned a note while sharing her views and wrote how she has been pushing her limits each day as she recuperates from surgery.

While flaunting her surgery marks in a mirror selfie from the gym, Chhavi wrote, "I did the unthinkable! I went to the gym today. I couldn’t use my right hand, so I didn’t. Couldn’t lift weights, so I didn’t. Couldn’t do anything strenuous, so I didn’t. But what I chose to concentrate on is what I COULD do rather than what I couldn’t. I could do squats, lunges, Bulgarian split squats, calf raises, single-leg squats, and sumo squats!!! That’s quite enough, isn’t it? No reason to complain at all! In fact, I even got to sport my scar on the armpit while at it… and my physiotherapist was super proud of me.. as am I!”

She concluded her note on a positive note and wrote how despite facing several 'jitters' before hitting the gym, “What I believe is, you can’t be strong physically without being strong mentally. So while I was jittery to take this step today, I gave myself a few minutes to remind myself of my mental strength. After all, you can’t be mindful without using your mind, can you? #healing”

Chhavi underwent the surgery on April 25 and is slowly recovering back to normalcy. She has also resumed work. While her physiotherapy continues, she is getting back to her shoots and she shared a glimpse in a video.

IMAGE: Instagram/chhavihussein