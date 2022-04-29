Chhavi Mittal Marks 17th Wedding Anniversary With Husband In Hospital; Pens Emotional Note

TV star Chhavi Mittal's road to recovery is quite fast as the actor who underwent cancer surgery is doing better now. While recuperating at a fast pace, the actor's strong willpower and the love of her fans and family is keeping her motivated. As the actor is hospitalised post her surgery, recently she dedicated a romantic post for her husband to celebrate 17 years of togetherness.

Though the actor had to celebrate the joyous occasion in the hospital, her husband, Mohit Hussein made sure to make it extra special for her. The actor shared a video on her Instagram stories while flaunting the earrings which were gifted by her husband. Apart from this, he even gifted her a beautiful anniversary card that she shared in her story.

Chhavi Mittal marks 17 years of togetherness with husband in hospital

In her heart-touching note, the actor thanked her husband for being her constant support even in times like these when she needed someone to stay beside her. Chhavi even updated fans about her health and revealed that the cruciating pain is also subsiding and she is coming back to her usual self.

The two shared a kiss to ring in the special occasion which the actor shared alongside the beautiful note. "Dear @mohithussein, When you asked my father for my hand in marriage, he tried to warn you saying I fall sick frequently. He just meant regular flu but did you ever imagine that time that I could face such scary illnesses like cancer, and you know the others? Idk if you regret it now, I would choose you 100 times over as my life partner coz the way you have stuck with me through everything, I don't think anyone could've. Today, the bond is only getting stronger as we compete for 17 years of togetherness in a hospital while my pain is reducing and the annoyingly demanding me is coming back."

Adding towards the end of the note, Chhavi thanked him and confessed her love for him. "Now that you know about my strengths and weaknesses, can I ask for your hand for the next 17 years too? And then we'll reassess the situation. Whatsay? I love you, tall dark n handsome! Happy anniversary!"

Mohit Hussein replied to Chhavi's note and wrote, "In sickness and in health until death does us apart!! And my answer is "Yes". Happy anniversary baby. Love forever," followed by a red heart emoji. In the first week of April, Chhavi Mittal was diagnosed with breast cancer and within a week, she underwent an operation. After six hours of operation, Chhavi was cancer-free.

IMAGE: Instagram/mohithussein