Chhavi Mittal Opens Up On Struggles As She Recovers From Cancer; 'Exhausted, Lost Weight'

Actor and social media influencer Chhavi Mittal recently underwent surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently undergoing radiation therapy. On June 14, the 41-year-old took to her social media space and opened up about the same, saying that her 'breast is swollen, it’s changed colour, it’s heavy and painful'. She also said that she feels super exhausted and effete.

Chhavi Mittal shares update on post

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Chhavi Mittal dropped a happy throwback picture of herself in which she could be seen flaunting her abs and it seemed like she clicked the picture straight after hitting the gym. The cancer survivor mentioned in the caption that she misses her workouts, toned stomach and toned body. She said that the photograph was taken four days before her breast cancer surgery.

Sharing the picture, Mittal revealed the side effects she has been dealing with amid her radiation therapy, stating that she still can't sleep on the right side of her stomach and there are many activities she is not allowed to do.

'I feel super exhausted and effete': Chhavi

Chhavi wrote, "Throwback to 4 days before the breast cancer surgery. Though the side effects of radiation are not as harsh as chemo, my breast is swollen, it’s changed colour, it’s heavy and painful, I feel super exhausted and effete, not to mention I’ve lost too much weight.. but these side effects come and go.. just as momentary frustration does." She went on to state, "I still can’t sleep on my right side of my stomach, can’t lift things from the right hand, I miss my workouts, I miss my toned stomach, my toned body… There are severe diet restrictions, I cannot swim, I can’t run, I can’t skip.."

"I can see cellulite building up.. But for all those who are down in the dumps due to health reasons… I also want you to know that amongst these emotions that I feel, I also cannot stop looking forward to when the doctor green lights my workouts so I can take this up as a challenge and emerge stronger than ever. Jab cancer se nahi dare toh ye kya cheez hai #lastleg", added the 41-year-old actor.

Image: Instagram/@chhavihussein