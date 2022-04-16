Chhavi Mittal Pens Heartfelt Note After Breast Cancer Diagnosis; 'I Might Not Look Same’

Actor-mom Chhavi Mittal has been an inspiration to many for her ability to successfully balance family and profession. Not only that, but she has also helped her followers achieve huge fitness objectives throughout the years. Fans were shocked, however, when the actress revealed to her Instagram followers that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Chhavi Mittal diagnosed with breast cancer

The fans reacted sadly to the 41-year-old actor's announcement to her followers. Chhavi, on the other hand, informed them that she has made the decision to face the 'Big C' as a fighter.

Chhavi Mittal, who is known for her SIT videos, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. She expressed her feelings about it in an Instagram post by writing a long yet motivational note. She wrote, “Dear breasts, this is an appreciation post for you. The first time I noticed your magic was when you gave me immense pleasure.. but your importance peaked when you fed both my babies. Today it’s my turn to stand by you when one of you fights cancer.”

“It's not the best thing to happen, but it doesn’t have to bog my spirits down. It’s not going to be easy, but it doesn’t have to be tough. I might not look the same again, but it doesn’t have to make me feel different. A big cheer for all breast cancer survivors.. you have no idea how much inspiration I draw from you today. And also, for those of you who already know, thank you for being so supportive. Every call you make, every msg you send, every visit you pay me.. is appreciated no end and that’s all that makes a difference.” the actor further added in the post.

Chhavi’s fight against cancer with positivity

Chhavi Mittal wrote another statement on how she has decided to deal with cancer with positivism, only hours after announcing that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She posted a beautiful Instagram video of herself where she can be seen picturing if she can go back in time. She also added a long note to it, that reads, “Even when you don’t have a choice, you have two choices. 1. Face it with positive energy 2. Face it while you blame your destiny.”

She further wrote about how she chose the former. “Always. My first reaction to being diagnosed was ok. This is a problem.. Let's find the solution. I did some research, spoke to Breast cancer survivors, multiple breast cancer specialists, plastic surgeons, other doctors etc and weighed my options. Zeroed in on the surgeon who’s as positive as me and decided a course of action. For all my fellow BC warriors, it’s unfortunate. It is already a physical struggle, don’t let it be a defeated emotional battle too. And for those of you who are sending me prayers, please keep them coming. I’m reading all messages and absorbing your energies Thank you #breastcancer.” she concluded.