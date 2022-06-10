Chhavi Mittal Pens Words Of Support For Cancer Warrior Mahima Chaudhry; 'You Are Braver..'

Bollywood actor Mahima Chaudhry recently opened up about her battle with breast cancer. The 48-year-old narrated the journey of her struggle with breast cancer through a thought-provoking video message shared by Anupam Kher on his social media space. The Pardes fame actor has been receiving a lot of support from her industry friends and fans. Now, on June 10, actor Chhavi Mittal, who recently underwent breast cancer surgery, penned words of support for fellow cancer warrior Mahima Chaudhry.

Chhavi Mittal pens heartfelt note for fellow cancer warrior Mahima Chaudhry

On Friday, Chhavi Mittal took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture with Mahima Chaudhry with an emotional note in the caption. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Never ended up posting any pics with you. Never thought I’d be posting this when we share more than just moments together."

Continuing her part, Mittal wrote, "You are braver than you give yourself credit for. The scars that a cancer patient carries are not the ones the world sees on the body, but the ones the soul carries deep within. And your battle scars are what will make you emerge even stronger…Love and love and more love to you #Cancerwarrior."

Mahima Chaudhry talks about her battle against cancer

On Thursday, actor Anupam Kher dropped a video featuring Mahima Chaudhry narrating her struggle with breast cancer. The Dhadkan actor is currently going through hard times as she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The clip shared by The Kashmir Files actor saw Mahima revealing details about chemotherapy and her cancer journey. The Baghban star could be heard saying, "Surprisingly, ever since I lost my hair, I have been getting a lot of calls for shows, web series. And I was like, ‘Oh my god, why now? I don’t even have hair’ So I didn’t tell them. And I told you because I couldn’t lie to you. I don’t know, I just get so emotional". Later, Mahima thanks Kher for always being by her side as a pillar of strength to which the latter calls her a 'hero'."

The video then saw Kher giving a warm hug to his friend Mahima as he said, "She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! “You are my HERO!” Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly."

Image: Instagram/@chhavihussein/@anupamkher