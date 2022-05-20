Chhavi Mittal Preps For Radiotherapy Post Cancer Surgery, Pens Note Saying 'it's Not Easy'

Television star Chhavi Mittal has been a source of inspiration for millions with her positivity posts after cancer surgery. Despite undergoing excruciating pain and discomfort post her breast cancer diagnosis, the actor did not stop radiating hope through her social media posts. Now, Mittal is all set to undergo radiotherapy and she is all nervous about it.

The actor who is quite active on social media while documenting her road to recovery post-surgery, penned a new post while updating about the therapy. In her post, Chhavi shared that she is "a bundle of nerves" as she prepares for the radiotherapy to begin on Monday. The actor even mentioned how there are days she feels energetic and then there are days he feels 'effete.'

Chhavi Mittal pens post as she begins prep for radiotherapy

She shared her picture alongside the post and explained the certain aftermath of the surgery. "There are days I feel energetic and then there are days I feel effete. Like totally dead. Immunity is at an all-time low.. cold water gives me a throat ache, and AC gives me the sniffles! And I know something is not right when the gym feels like drudgery," she wrote.

Further, she even penned a powerful message for all her fellow "cancer warriors" and wrote, "Today is that day. Today is also the day I prep for the radiotherapy and I won’t deny I’m a bundle of nerves. Not for the prep but for the cycles to begin from Monday. To all my fellow cancer warriors, especially the ones going through chemo… it's not easy, but it’s also not the end. Hang in there. Let’s all come, see and conquer. #breastcancerupdate."

The actor had undergone six-hour-long cancer surgery in the last week of April. She shared the news of her diagnosis with her fans a few days ahead of the surgery. After a few days, she returned home and has also resumed work. She has also returned to the gym and shared glimpses from her gym session on Instagram.

After hitting the gym while she was recuperating from her surgery, Chhavi had even shared a picture flaunting her marks and wrote in her caption how her physiotherapist was proud of her.

IMAGE: Instagram/chhavihussein