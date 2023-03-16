Chhavi Mittal Reacts To Criticism Over Kissing Her Kids: It's My Love Language

TV actress Chhavi Mittal recently slammed a troll who criticised her for sharing pictures on social media in which she kissed her kids. She called out the social media user who called the act of love between mother and her children 'child abuse'. She also said that the trolling on social media over the pictures was emanating from insecurity.

The social media user's comment on Chavvi's post read, "Dislike for thumbnail image..we should not kiss our kids like that. I will consider this was child abuse. Sorry." Replying to the comment, Chhavi wrote in her caption, "Unimaginable that some people can have an objection to how a mother loves her kids. The comments that came in my support to this troll’s comment are not just in my support, they are in support of humanity. Love. Unfathomable love."

Chhavi further wrote, "Sharing a few more pictures of me kissing both my babies on their mouths, coz I don’t know how to set boundaries for my love for them. I teach them to be unabashed about showing love, and they reciprocate. The only thing I teach them to shy away from is hurting people, esp the ones they love. I’d love to know in the comments below, what’s your love language as a parent?!! Tell me."

Chhavi Mittal thanks supporters

Actress Chhavi Mittal again took to her Instagram handle to express gratitude and thanked her followers for standing up for her during the entire time. She posted a series of photos and captioned it, "Thank you my dear community for standing up for me and hence for all mothers! Here are my thoughts on some well meaning concerns. Lastly though, parenting is the toughest responsibility and nobody teaches us that in schools. We literally learn on the job. So it’s ok to make mistakes while you follow your heart. But yes, loving your kids is ALWAYS the right thing to do. Love them, in YOUR LOVE LANGUAGE. Lots of love and peace to each one of you!"

Chavvi is popular for her YouTube channels Being Woman and SIT.