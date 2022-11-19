Chhavi Mittal Reflects On Her Cancer Recovery Journey In New Video; 'seems Like A Blur'

Television actor Chhavi Mittal reflected on her cancer recovery days in a new video shared on social media, showcasing her in the hospital bed, trying to maintain her diet and also workout among other things. Earlier this year, Chhavi revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer, adding that she underwent surgery as well in April. She has since shared several posts raising awareness about cancer, talking about her recovery journey and more.

Chhavi Mittal reflects on her cancer recovery days

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, November 19, the actor shared a video encapsulating moments from months back when she nursed herself back to health. In the caption, she mentioned, "This time. 6 months ago. It already seems like a blur. Some wounds heal. Some nag u for life. During this time I got some wounds that healed and some that never will. Do u wanna know how I deal with it? Every day, every minute, every second?"

She added, "Well I’ve got secrets… that nobody knows… but then, don’t we all? Tell me your secret, if you wanna know mine.

#surviving." Take a look.

Reacting to her post, fans dropped comments like, "Power on girl. You are truly an inspiration," "You choose to swim instead of sinking, truly inspirational ma'am, "My stronger queen Your truly an inspiration," among other things. TV actor Nisha Rawal also wrote, "More power to u."

While Chhavi received immense support from fans amid her recovery, a section of netizens trolled her for oversharing on social media. Reacting to the mean comments in an earlier post, the actor maintained that she would continue to document her victories.

"I will continue to document my victories like I always have unabashedly. If anything, I’m so damn proud of my body, not because of the way it looks, but because of the strength, it has shown me. Because of what it allows me to do. And even more proud of my breasts, because only I know what they’ve endured and it’s no mean feat to not just be survivors, but fighters all the way," she mentioned.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @CHHAVIHUSSEIN)