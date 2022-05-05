Chhavi Mittal Reflects On 'Normalcy' Post Breast Cancer Surgery: 'This Too Shall Pass'

The Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann star Chhavi Mittal has been constantly using social media to raise awareness about breast cancer. The television star who was recently diagnosed with the ailment is now in complete remission post her surgery. After being declared cancer-free, Chhavi Mittal has already resumed work and is on her path to recovery. In the recent past, she has shared several health updates via social media to chronicle her life after defeating cancer. Going by the same, on Thursday, May 5, the TV star reflected on normalcy stating that she's been recovering 'beautifully'.

Chhavi Mittal: 'It is important to feel normal'

According to Mittal, feeling 'normal' is an important aspect to look after on the path to recovery. Stating that drinking coffee and juggling her life between her kids and family is 'normal' for her, Mittal added this her 'forward way' has commenced today. Replying to her fans' concern over her health, the actor asserted that she is recovering 'beautifully' after her breast cancer surgery.

Mittal did not fail to point out the side effects of the surgery which still causes pain and swelling, however, the joy of holding her kids after a month has lessened the pain for her. While concluding her latest update, Mittal also inspired people to stay strong stating 'this too shall pass' in capital letters. Take a look at her statement below:

Whatever life offers, it’s so important to feel normal. And for me, nothing more normal than a coffee at starbucks. I juggle between the coffee, the family & my jitters as my impending doc app to discuss the way forward falls today. For all those asking, I’m doing a lot better and recovering beautifully from the surgery. There’s still a little pain, and a lotttt of swelling… but I’ve started mobilising a lot and it feels great to finally be able to hold that cup of coffee with my right hand (the operated side), even though holding my baby is at least another month away.

And for all those who need to hear this…

THIS TOO SHALL PASS!!! In a jiffy!!

For those unaware, Mittal resumed work after the surgery from her hospital bed. On May 2, 2022, Chhavi Mittal shared a video of herself, wherein was seen working on her laptop to complete her professional commitments. While doing so, the cancer survivor stated that working takes her 'minds off things'.

Image: Instagram/@chhavihussein