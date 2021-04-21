Chhavi Mittal Responds To Troll Who Tried To Mom-shame Her, Called Her 'pretentious'

Actor Chhavi Mittal is known for her roles in several TV shows, including Tumhari Disha, Bandini, and Ek Chutki Aasman. She often uploads photos and videos to inspire people to live a healthier lifestyle. On one such video, she received a comment calling her 'pretentious'. Here is how Chhavi answered the troll.

Chhavi Mittal responds to troll

Chhavi Mittal recently took to her Instagram handle to slam an allegation saying she must have left her children with servants while making videos. The comment came on Chhavi Mittal's video on her YouTube channel. She posted the screenshot of the comment and wrote, ''Here's my reply: I shot this video at 11 pm in the night, after finishing all my office work, domestic work and after putting both kids to bed when I got my "me" time. It took me 15 minutes to shoot because I didn't memorize or prepare anything, I just spoke from my heart''. Chhavi Mittal's children are often seen in her photos and videos doing different activities.

The Tumhari Disha actor further continued and raised a question, ''When will mothers stop putting other mothers down? When will we stop undermining and "judging" working mothers?'' Chhavi further said the mothers who are asked questions about their work affecting their children are actually doing their best. She said working mothers are teaching their kids the importance of women's independence. At last, she asked mothers who are trying to do something of their own to embrace their strengths and ditch any doubt or guilt they have.

Women react to Chhavi's question

Chhavi received enormous support from moms around the internet. Many of them came forward to support Chhavi while many others shared their own stories. Some women even asked her why she would answer such comment to which Chhavi replied 'it is actually not for that person. But to let people like her know that this should not be done to anybody. No judgements ever.' Here is how women came forward to support Chhavi.

Chhavi Mittal trivia

Chhavi Mittal is an Indian television actor who has appeared in several shows. Her shows include Bandini, Tumhari Disha, Ek Chutki Aasman, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, and Teen Bahuraaniyaan. Chhavi Mittal's husband Mohit Hussein is a writer and director. The couple is also the co-founders of a digital production company named Shitty Ideas Trending.

