Chhavi Mittal Reveals Getting 'impatient To Feel Ok' In Last 2 Months Post Cancer Surgery

Actor Chhavi Mittal has successfully battled one of the toughest phases of her life. In the last few months, Chhavi has seen a lot of ups and downs in her life and recently underwent surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Since then, the actor has been constantly sharing details about her journey while serving as an inspiration to millions of her fans.

The Viraasat actor took to her Instagram handle and penned a long note describing the last 2 months after her cancer surgery. Moreover, Chhavi also revealed that she has become impatient to 'feel ok', to feel 'normal' and to be able to do the things she used to do before.

Chhavi Mittal opens up about her breast cancer journey

In the last few months, Chhavi Mittal documented her road to recovery from breast cancer and shared each and every detail with her fans. As of now, Chhavi's radiation therapy sessions have finally ended and she is all ready to recuperate from the illness. However, in her latest post, Chhavi reflected on being 'impatient' to feel normal again.

Sharing a picture of herself sitting on a cloth hammock with a cup in her hand, Chhavi penned a long note sharing details about her battle with cancer. The actor wrote, "Sometimes i feel it would be better if people could just look at your face and know that you’re not ok. But lone journeys are never like that. Only a traveller knows the blisters on his feet from walking or the soreness in his back from carrying his bags. Only a jilted lover knows the ache he feels in his heart…. Only a battle survivor knows the struggle he goes through to get by each day at a time."

Further. being hopeful about how this time also shall pass, Chhavi continued, "It’s been 2 months since my breast cancer surgery and just like a mother, pregnant in the last few days, I’m getting impatient to feel ok, to feel normal, to be able to do the things I did before it all began, to be able to smile from within… tired of going back to bad days after seeing a few good ones… sick of not understanding what my own body can or cannot do.. exhausted of fighting… but I know there are some battles you can only fight alone."

Take a look at her post:

(Image: @chhavihussein//Instagram)