Chhavi Mittal Reveals How An Exercise Saved Her Life With Early Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Chhavi Mittal, actor and co-founder of SIT, recently revealed that she is diagnosed with breast cancer in a candid social media post. Following her post, the actor-content creator received love and support from her fans who wished her a speedy recovery and commended her optimistic attitude whilst undergoing the painful treatments. The actor expressed her gratitude for the support by intimately speaking of her journey of fighting against cancer.

Although she underwent major treatments like a biopsy and surgery, the social media influencer did not let it hinder her professional life. In her recent post, Mittal revealed how a seemingly benign injury while working out led to her breast cancer diagnosis that potentially saved her life.

Chhavi Mittal reveals an exercise saved her life

Taking to her Instagram on April 20, 2022, Mittal shared a video of her working out in the gym post her breast cancer diagnosis. In the video, the actor can be seen doing a pull-up in the gym. In the caption, Mittal revealed that she decided to perform the exercise because it was this exercise that ended up saving her life. She continued, ''I had a chest injury while doing this and cursed myself for doing this on leg day without a warm-up. Only to thank myself later,''

Following the injury, she went to get a check-up where the doctors found lumps in her chest 'which were diagnosed to be cancerous after further investigation with an MRI < ultrasound < biopsy'. She further added, ''But since we can’t leave everything to luck, it’s imperative for women to get themselves tested every 6 months if above 40 and yearly if not. Self-examination and knowing how your normal breasts feel is also totally underestimated.''

In her latest post, Chhavi Mittal shared how she has managed to overcome the diagnosis in her professional life albeit not without feeling 'weak, sad, sorry, regretful, morose and negative emotions' in bouts. However, determined to brave through this tumultuous phase, Mittal further added, ''Tomorrow I’ll start prepping for the surgery due on Monday. And nothing but positivity will help me conquer what lies ahead.''

Mittal pointed at the white tape peeping out of her top and wrote, ''That’s the tape post the biopsy. This is when it all started. I did the biopsy and then went for a meeting to Taj. Mixed emotions, crazy volatile state of mind, and trying hard to take my mind off it.''

Image: Instagram/@chhavihussein