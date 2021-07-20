Chhavi Mittal Reveals The Reason Behind Slamming The Troll That Called Her Hands 'skinny'

TV actor Chhavi Mittal often deals with trolls that criticise her and pass judgemental comments. Last week the actor came across a body-shaming comment on her YouTube video. She decided to respond to the comment and shared it on her Instagram handle. She threw light on how the words "skinny" and "fat" are both disrespectful terms when used to describe someone's body. She also asked the mothers in her followers if they ever came across such comments. She also asked women to stop body-shaming other women. In a recent interview, Chhavi Mittal talked about the body-shaming comment and why she reacted to it.

Chhavi Mittal's take on her slamming the body-shaming trolls

Chhavi Mittal recently appeared for an interview with Hindustan Times to share her feeling about the incident. When asked about why she responded to the comment, Chhavi Mittal said that she has been a victim of body-shaming comments since her 20s. She recalled how people used to tell her that she had rough hands and the recent comment touched a nerve. Mittal then said she is confident enough to accept herself the way she is.

The 40-year-old then explained her statement, "calling someone "skinny" is as disrespectful as calling them fat.". She said the people need to start looking at each other from within. She further said she wanted to let people know that they are not the only ones going through such comments in life and it does not matter if a person is fat or skinny. The Tumhari Disha actor then said that people think she is perfect due to her profession, yet she gets body-shamed. Mittal also said she does not let social media comments bother her.

On July 15, 2021, Chhavi Mittal took to her Instagram handle to slam the trolls that body-shamed her. The Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann actor shared a comment on her Instagram post that claimed she had skinny hands. In response to the troll, Mittal wrote, "I was quietly going through the comments on my recent videos and there were some nice ones, some not so nice, and some which offered really constructive criticism. Thank you for that! And then there was this sitting there staring me in the face.". She further wrote, "Let's stop women body shaming women. My hands do a lot for my kids and my community. They may look their age (which is 40) or may look more. But one thing they always do is make me look and feel amazing. Also, calling someone "skinny" is as disrespectful as calling them fat.".

