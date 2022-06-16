Chhavi Mittal Says 'I'll Be A Free Bird' As She Completes Radiation Therapy For Cancer

After months of excruciating pain, TV star Chhavi Mittal has finally completed her radiation therapy post breast cancer diagnosis. The actor has been quite active on social media while describing her journey ever since she disclosed details about her medical condition. Starting from her health routine to active gym sessions, the star has been on the receiving end of love from fans because of her positive approach to life.

Now, Mittal's radiation therapy sessions have finally ended and she is all ready to recuperate from the illness. The actor penned a note briefing fans about the same while explaining ways that helped her cope with the pain and garner strength. In her note, Chhavi updated that she will have to follow all restrictions for a month more and then she'll be a 'free bird'.

Chhavi Mittal ends radiation therapy sessions post cancer diagnosis

The note was accompanied by a bunch of pictures where she flaunted her stomach with radiation therapy markings that she carried on for months while undergoing treatment. The other picture was of the Tumhari Disha star posing along with her friend Pooja Gor who had accompanied her for a session.

"I can’t keep calm coz my radiation is FINALLY OVER!! I only recover from this point onwards. I have to follow all restrictions for 30 more days and then I’ll be a free bird! Image 1 shows my marking-free stomach! Image 2 shows the markings I carried for a month while the radiation took place. And image 3 has a story," her post read.

Further the actor shared her story of how she mustered courage and strength to undergo the painful radiation therapy sessions and what kept her going. "I had to hold my breath while the radiation was being given & when I would get breathless and breathe, the machine would stop. So just to make the whole process fun & build on my breath-holding time, I would always count on my mind… Mississippi 1, Mississippi 2…" she added.

Towards the end of the optimistic post, the actor wrote, "Well, these little things made my radiation smooth and I can’t thank the universe enough for how blessed I am! Soon this will all be behind me! Btw, I could hold my breath till Mrs hippie 32."

Pooja was quick to comment below the post and wrote, "And the countdown begins: 1 Mrs. Hippie, 2 Mrs. Hippie," along with many heart-shaped emoticons.

