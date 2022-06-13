Chhavi Mittal Shows Off Scar She Got During Cancer Treatment; 'found Courage To Flaunt It'

Actor and social media influencer Chhavi Mittal recently underwent surgery for breast cancer and now, on June 13, she took to her social media space and shared a photo of the scar that she received during the treatment. Earlier in April, Chhavi Mittal revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and is undergoing treatment for the same. Since then, she has been raising awareness regarding the same on her social media handles. Recently, she even extended love and support to fellow actor Mahima Chaudhry after the latter was also diagnosed with breast cancer.

Chhavi Mittal flaunts the scar she got during cancer treatment

On Monday, Chhavi Mittal headed to her Instagram account and shared some pictures of herself dressed in a mustard halter-neck backless dress. The 41-year-old looked resplendent and confident as she flaunted the scar that she received during the cancer treatment, saying that there were some who ‘flinched at the sight of it’.

Mittal even penned a heartfelt note in the caption which read, "Scars. You can see the ones on the body.. but you’ll never see the ones etched on the bearer’s soul. Yesterday when I found the courage to flaunt this scar… there were some who flinched at the sight of it. I say, if the mere sight of it makes you flinch, imagine what I felt when it was given to me!"

She further added that in her opinion that a man is not a complete man if he has the nerve to look down on and admire a woman’s assets but is not brave enough to appreciate the effort she went through to save those assets. "Some have also asked me if I’ll remove these scars with a laser or some such and I say never!", she noted. The Television actor continued, "They remind me of the fight I fought and the victory I achieved. Why would I ever want to hide these battle scars! That would be tampering with evidence! Proud to be a #cancersurvivor"

Chhavi Mittal pens words of support for fellow cancer warrior Mahima Chaudhry

Recently, Bollywood actor Mahima Chaudhry too opened up about her battle with breast cancer. The 48-year-old narrated the journey of her struggle with breast cancer through a thought-provoking video message shared by Anupam Kher on his social media space. To this, Mittal took to her Instagram handle and penned words of support for the fellow cancer warrior with an emotional note in the caption. Have a look at the post here:

Image: Instagram/@chhavihussein