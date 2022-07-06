Chhavi Mittal Slams Troller Who Accused Her Of Gaining Sympathy; 'I Didn't Choose Cancer'

Television actor Chhavi Mittal has been quite vocal about her cancer journey on her social media handle. From sharing minute details about her road to recovery from breast cancer to opening up about her radiation therapy, Chhavi has been constantly raising awareness about the disease and is an inspiration to millions of her fans and followers.

Recently, the Viraasat actor was trolled on social media by one of the users who said that Mittal is constantly sharing her cancer journey as a publicity stunt to gain 'sympathy and PR.' However, the actor reacted to the troll and penned a long note giving a befitting reply to the troller.

Chhavi Mittal slams troll

On Tuesday, Chhavi Mittal took to her Instagram handle and shared a screenshot of a comment directed toward her and her breast cancer journey. The comment read, "Ohh ur again here to gain some sympathy and PR." In the caption, the actor addressed the troll and revealed the 'emotional trauma' a cancer patient goes through and how it cannot be 'described in words.' Morever, Mittal also stated that she 'didn’t choose cancer, it chose her.'

She wrote, "This comment was there on my post yesterday where I talked about how I braced the cancer news… sitting amongst lots of other beautiful comments.Supriya, I didn’t choose cancer, it chose me. The emotional trauma that a cancer survivor goes through cannot be expressed in words or gestures. Even the ones closest to them cannot fathom it. And you can’t even imagine the courage it takes me to speak about it on a public forum. Although the courage you have shown to troll a cancer fighter is also pretty commendable. And just like you cannot imagine my thoughts behind doing this… even I can’t imagine the amount of trauma you must have gone through in your life to feel feelings of this extent of negativity."

Chhavi further continued, "Just like I share everything else on social media, I will share my prayer for you here too.

May you get peace within 🙏#peace"

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans came in support of the actor. One of the users wrote, "Chhavi ma'am u just keep spreading positivity.... Ignore all these kind of people....U r really inspiring many of lives....so keep gng on...U have a beautiful 💜❤️💜❤️💜" another wrote, "You are a fighter Chavi di♥️ Your positivity is above all the negativity.. ♥️" whereas, the rest of users lauded Chhavi's commendable reply.

Image: Instagram/@chhavihussein