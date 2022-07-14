Chhavi Mittal Takes A Dig At Trolls For Their Hate Comments On Her Breast Cancer Journey

Television actor Chhavi Mittal recently battled breast cancer and is currently in the recovery stage. Back in April, the actor revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent surgery a month after. Since then, Chhavi Mittal has been open about her breast cancer journey and has inspired many.

The actor received a lot of love for raising awareness regarding breast cancer. She updated her fans at every stage of her treatment. While the actor received a lot of love and support from her friends, family and fans, many others claimed she had overshared in her posts and trolled her.

The actor recently took a dig at such trolls and hate comments and said she would continue to document her victories.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Chhavi Mittal shared two pictures of herself from her breast cancer journey. While one was a selfie, in the second picture, the actor could be seen showing her recovery. Sharing the photos, she wrote how many people posted hate comments on her pictures and cancer recovery journey. Chhavi Mittal wrote, "Here are 2 pictures which I shared on social media. The first one is my breast cancer announcement post, while the second is documenting my post-cancer recovery and progress. In both pictures I’m wearing the exact same clothes. In both pictures my breasts are a tad bit visible. In fact in the first one, I’ve taken my T-shirt off." She further added that her posts "incited a lot of love and applaud from netizens, with no mention (& rightly so) of the cleavage."

Talking about her cancer battle, Chhavi Mittal wrote, "While fighting cancer, I mustered up all the courage that was within me, and decided that if anything, quality of life will be even better than it was pre-cancer.. coz after this fight if I survive, I’ll only be stronger than ever!" "I shared this with the world and documented every stage of my recovery (still recovering, still share). But while everybody thought it courageous of me to announce it the way I did, the second picture invited hate comments saying “sab kuchh share nahi karna chahiye”, “this is not dignified”, “dont know what she’s trying to be” etc," she added.

Chhavi Mittal slams trolls

Chhavi Mittal further addressed her trolls and penned, "Let me tell you, dear women, coz obviously you don’t know it… Firstly, this is double standards. Secondly, the association that I have with my breasts is beyond explanation. I have fought a very hard battle to save them.. to keep them strong.. to make sure they function the way they should and to ensure that they’re cancer free forever." She then mentioned how she will not stop documenting her victories as she is proud of her body. Mittal further added, "And even more proud of my breasts, because only I know what they’ve endured and it’s no mean feat to not just be survivors, but fighters all the way. But for the ones who can only hear sob stories and underdog stories, let me remind you… this page is not for the faint-hearted."

Image: Instagram/@chhavihussein