Chhavi Mittal Thanks Hubby Mohit Hussein For 'being Patient' Throughout Her Cancer Battle

Television star Chhavi Mittal recently went through a breast cancer surgery and has been updating her fans about the same via Instagram. The actor is using her social media handle to raise awareness about breast cancer. While she has been declared cancer-free, she also has some therapies left. The actor recently penned a special note for her husband to thank him for staying patient throughout her battle against cancer and also during the post-surgery care.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Chhavi Mittal recently shared a picture with her husband Mohit Hussein. The selfie saw the couple sharing a loved-up moment and smiling together. In the caption, Chhavi Mittal penned how her husband reacted after hearing about the side effects of cancer medicines. She wrote, "When the doctor told us after studying the histopathology report, that I have to be on cancer meds for the next 10 years starting today, and that one of the side effects is mood swings.. @mohithussein asked him.. 'you mean even more??' Everybody laughed heartily…"

The actor further penned an emotional note stating how much her husband loves her. She wrote, "That’s how well he knows me, and that’s how he can make light of things! I can’t love anyone as much as I love you, and noone can love me as much as you do! You never snap (OK rarely), you are patient with me, you are caring, you are undemanding, and you are so large hearted! Like I tell you, what would I do without you!" "For everybody wanting to know the next steps.. I was lucky enough to dodge chemotherapy but not as lucky with Radio therapy. That begins in the last week of May. I need to raise my right arm above my head for that and hence the physiotherapy starts today. Its too too painful right now, but I’ll get there soon!" she added.

Chhavi Mittal focuses on being 'normal'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Chhavi Mittal shared another cancer update on May 5. The actor penned how it is important to stay normal during difficult times. She wrote, "Whatever life offers, it’s so important to feel normal. And for me, nothing more normal than a coffee at starbucks. I juggle between the coffee, the family & my jitters as my impending doc app to discuss the way forward falls today." "For all those asking, I’m doing a lot better and recovering beautifully from the surgery. There’s still a little pain, and a lotttt of swelling… but I’ve started mobilising a lot and it feels great to finally be able to hold that cup of coffee with my right hand (the operated side), even though holding my baby is at least another month away," she added.

