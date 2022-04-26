Chhavi Mittal Undergoes '6-hour-long' Cancer Surgery; 'Just Won With A Smile On My Face'

TV star and entrepreneur Chhavi Mittal who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, has successfully battled the disease. The actor underwent a '6-hour-long' surgery for the same and is now free of the disease. The actor added that she is in a lot of pain but said that the pain reminds her of the huge battle that she just won. Not just that, Chhavi had even uploaded a video on social media where she can be seen dancing off while forgetting her pain.

The actor who had informed about her disease earlier in a lengthy note recently shared a picture from the hospital bed and wrote that she has a long road to recovery. Starting off her note with positivity, the actor wrote, "The great thing is it’s only going to get better now. The worst is over.”

Chhavi Mittal undergoes successful cancer surgery

In her note, Chhavi revealed that there were multiple procedures done and the surgery lasted for 6 hours. "When the anesthesiologist asked me to close my eyes and think of something nice, I visualised my beautiful breasts perfectly healthy… and then I went under. The next thing I know, I woke up cancer-free! The surgery lasted for 6 hours, there were multiple procedures done, and it’s a long road to recovery, but the great thing is... it’s only going to get better now. The worst is over,” she wrote.

Further, the 41-year-old actor who is also a fitness enthusiast even thanked all that the prayers sent by her fans and well-wishers were in her mind during the surgery. She even requested her well-wishers to keep praying for her. Towards the end of the note, Chhavi even acknowledged her husband Mohit Hussein, and how she could not have done it without him. "And lastly but most importantly. I couldn’t have done this without my partner in crazy, the equally strong, the equally insane, resilient, brave, patient, caring, loving @mohithussein Don’t want to see tears in your eyes ever again!#cancerfree.", she stated.

The actor who acted as the epitome of positivity, even shared a video on Instagram while dancing to the beats of Bop Daddy by Falz and Ms. Banks. However, she was then caught by her husband Mohit Hussein in the middle of her dance. But later, we can see Mohit also grooving on the song. Sharing this video, Chhavi wrote, "Doc said, Chhavi…. You need to chill! So I’m chilling". The video was just uploaded a day before the actor was supposedly taken for her.

IMAGE: Instagram/chhavihussein