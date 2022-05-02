Watch: Chhavi Mittal Works From Hospital Post Breast Cancer Surgery, 'who's Stopping Me'

TV actor Chhavi Mittal is cancer-free and has resumed work. The Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann star who has been chronicling her health journey via social media has shared yet another update about getting back to work after her breast cancer surgery. On May 2, 2022, Chhavi Mittal shared a video of herself, wherein she can be seen working on her laptop to complete her professional commitments. While doing so, the cancer survivor stated that working takes her 'minds off things'.

Chhavi Mittal works from hospital

In the short clip, Chhavi munches on a meal as she puts on her earphones to concentrate entirely on work. Calling it her 'space', she declared that nothing can stop her from following her regular routine. She wrote, "This is my space. Working takes my mind off things, as does my workout. Can’t workout rn, but who’s to stop me from working! #recovering." Take a look at the video below:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans of the star hailed Chhavi as an epitome of inspiration and positivity. While one said, "more power to you", another penned a lengthy note congratulating the actor for overcoming all the obstacles. The netizen wrote, "Kudos! You’ve taken every stone witha broad smile, making us all really believe in ourselves and our strength to overcome anything & everything! Thank you for being the inspiration!! Get well soon .. lots of love, laughter & health to you and yours." Here's taking a quick glimpse at how netizens are reacting:

Previously, Chhavi shared that she's taking baby steps toward recovery. The actor began the process by going to a salon to get a hair wash, however, everything was done under her doctor's orders. She shared, "As per doctor’s orders, I had gone down to the salon at the hospital to get a hair wash. He recommended that it’s safer than trying to do it myself. I agreed. I wouldn’t deny that I was nervous and unsure, but only about whether I’d be able to walk that much… I was definitely looking forward to anything that would remotely make me feel normal! Last evening I came back home and went for a late evening walk with my bestie coz again, I just wanted to feel normal."

She further motivated her followers to not be scared of cancer, asserting that being diagnosed with the disease doesn't mean one should stop living. She added, "May I take a moment here and assert that cancer is not something ANYBODY is happy about getting. But if someone does get it, it shouldn’t be the reason to be morose, scared or uncertain or to stop living your life. In fact it’s all the more reason to live your life to the fullest! And for the care givers, these little things matter.. more than you think… to uplift someone’s mood and turn them away from the precipice of negativity."

Image: Instagram/@chhavihussein