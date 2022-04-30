Television star and entrepreneur Chhavi Mittal was recently diagnosed with breast cancer after which she underwent a '6-hour-long' surgery. However, after battling the disease, the actor took to her official Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt note stating that there were multiple procedures done, but the great thing is it’s only going to get better now and the worst is over.

As per a recent development, the 41-year-old shared a video of a salon session at the hospital post-cancer surgery and fans call her 'inspiring' in the comment section.

Chhavi Mittal shares a video of a salon session at a hospital post-cancer surgery

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Chhavi Mittal dropped a video that sees her happily enjoying a salon session. The clip starts with Mittal in two braids, following which she gets some hair treatment in a salon and later she flaunts her beautiful hair in the video. Watch the video here:

The actor even penned a heartfelt note in the caption telling how proud she was to walk to the lift and to the salon downstairs and sit there to get her hair washed and dried. She wrote, "Some big things make you understand the joy in the little things. I felt so proud of myself to walk to the lift and to the salon downstairs and sit there to get my hair washed and dried! Big achievement". Chhavi even opened up about the most refreshing shower that she took today as she continued writing, "I also took the most painful, slowest ever, but most refreshing shower today Once again, THANK YOU for the wishes pouring in! And once again, there’s ALWAYS light at the end of the tunnel. Hang in there…#cancerfighter #breastcancer #cancer #babysteps #onestepatatime #chhavimittal #hanginthere."

Fans say, 'Get well soon'

Fans were quick to react as some even called her inspiring in the comment section. A netizen commented, "You look gorgeous as ever. Sending loads of prayers and good wishes. Get well soon." Another one wrote, "You are very brave and same time super cool... awesome....how do you manage to be so so positive... loads of love and prayers for your speedy recovery...very happy to see this," a netizen even called Mittal 'inspiring' and many even dropped hearts to the post.

Image: Instagram/@chhavihussein