Chhavi Pandey Reveals The 'funniest Incident' From The Sets Of The Show 'Prem Bandhan'

Chhavi Pandey, the lead actor of Dangal TV's Prem Bandhan recently opened up about a funny incident that took place on the sets of the show during rehearsal. Chhavi narrated the incident in which two actors of the show slipped and fell on the oil which was spilt for rehearsing a scene. She also said the incident was the 'funniest' one that took place on the set.

Chhavi Pandey narrates a funny incident from Prem Bandhan rehearsal

While talking about the incident, Chhavi recalled a scene in which she had to spill oil on the floor and actor Utkarsha Naik, who plays the role of her mother, was supposed to slip and fall on the oil. She then said when they were rehearsing, instead of Utkarsha, Monika Khanna, who plays the role of Vandana on the show, fell on the oil. Moreover, Manit Joura, Chhavi's on-screen husband, also fell on the floor as he ran behind Monika. While narrating the incident, Chhavi Pandey said the scene was hilarious and the entire unit burst out laughing as everyone had gone mad. She further said the best part of the incident was that they were rehearsing, yet, the whole scene got recorded. She then said it was the funniest incident on the sets of the show.

Details about Prem Bandhan on Dangal TV

The show Prem Bandhan is the story of a girl named Janki, who has the responsibility of her family as her father suffers from a heart condition. When her father asks her to get married, she agrees. On the first night of the wedding, she discovers her husband is mentally challenged and decides to keep it a secret from her family. Prem Bandhan cast Chhavi Pandey and Manit Joura in the lead roles. It also cast Vineet Kumar Choudhary, Monica Khanna, Shreya Srivastava, and Payas Pandit in the supporting roles. It is one of Chhavi Pandey's shows where she is playing the lead role. She has earlier appeared on several shows, including Silsila Pyaar Ka, Ladies Special, Kaal Bhairav Rahasya and Bandhan.