Chhoti Sarrdaarni Written Update For March 27: Sarabjeet Has To Choose Meher Or The Baby

Chhoti Sarrdaarni written update for March 27, 2020

Sarabjeet burst out in tears knowing that Meher’s life is in danger. The doctor tells him that they can save either the mother or the child. Sarabjeet begins to pray for Meher and soon gets a flashback of their fond moments together. Sarabjeet is even more stressed as he has to choose between the two.

Sarabjeet knows that Meher is the best mother for Param. He takes great pride in his decision to marry her as he feels like that it is one of his best decisions. He then begins to get worried as Meher gets unstable and soon gives out a sigh as she starts coming into her senses.

Meher, on the hand, also thinks that her decision of marrying Sarabjeet was a good one as she got Sarabjeet and Param in her life. She is proud of her decision and also of Sarabjeet as he has stood by her through thick and thin and has always supported her.

Sarabjeet then promises Meher and tells her that he will always be by her side no matter what. Meher tells tell him that she wants to be with him and Param, but also not lose her child. She even begins to develop a soft corner for Sarabjeet during this critical moment. Meher starts to remember the times when Sarabjeet put his life at risk for her. Sarabjeet holds her hand and tells her not to worry. The doctor asks him about his decision, which one to save. Who will Sarabjeet save, the mother or the child?

