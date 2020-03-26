Chhoti Sarrdaarni Written Update March 24, 2020: Doctors Ask Sarab About His Decision

The episode of Chhoti Sarrdaarni starts with Sarab panicking over Meher’s pulse rate, which keeps dropping after a minute it gets normal. Meher then starts talking subconsciously and tells Sarab about she had lost all hope in life but Param gave her a beautiful life. The scene shows a flashback of Sarab telling Meher how he is sure she will become the best mother for Param, because of the way she took care of him at the Gurudwara.

Chhoti Sarrdaarni written update March 25, 2020

Meher thinks about the first night of their wedding and how she confessed the truth to Sarab. She recollects the special moments from her Muhdikhayi and how Sarab took care of the baby. She also recalls the time when Sarab called himself the father of the unborn child and had even accompanied her to the hospital.

Meher thinks about the time she was in danger, but she was saved because of Sarab’s prayers. Meher also thinks about the time she met Param for the first time in the Gurudwara. She never imagined climbing pipes of Param’s school to save him. She also remembers the day when she told Sarab that her favourite destination in the world is where Param and Sarab are.

She thanks her stars to have given her a life partner like Sarab. Meher also recollects the day Sarab carried her to the hospital for her ultrasound and the day he went to jail for her. Meher almost loses her hopes to live in life but thanks God for giving her the most precious moments in life with Sarab and Param.

Sarab keeps his hand on Meher’s abdomen and asks her to open her eyes. He promises her that he won’t let anything happen to her. The doctor walks in at that time and asks Sarab to choose who he wants, the baby or the mother? The episode ends with Sarab shocked and confused to make a decision.

