Chhoti Sardarni Written Update November 27: Sarab Sends News Of Maher's Death

The episode starts with Maher, who said that she was ready to leave. Sarab called his PA and said that he was sending an email. It had an article that was supposed to be published in all newspapers. Kulwant said that "Param" must be the password. Rana entered the password and the laptop unlocked. They pointed out the principal's email and wrote an email to him. Sarab typed the email saying that Maher had died in the car accident and asked him to get it published everywhere.

Also read: Choti Sarrdarrni Written Update November 26: Sarab's Decision Shocks Maher

Kulwant read it and said your new life shall start the next day. Rana read the mail that said Maher died in a car accident. Rana and Kulwant were left shocked on reading this news. Sarab asked Maher why she was silent. Maher replied that some moments it is better to stay silent. This was her trust in him. Maher tells him that he gave her support when she was drowning. To this, he replied that he was sent by God just like Maher was sent to him. Kulwant crashed in shock and said this cannot happen and that the mail was wrong. She called Maher's number. Sarab gave her the credit card and the car keys and told Maher that he has arranged everything for her.

Also read: Chhoti Sardarni: Written Update For November 22: Maher Gets Her New House

Kulwant cried and called Maher and said that Maher was not picking up. Sarab asked Maher what she was thinking about and Maher said that she was thinking about how everyone would react when they got the news of her death. Sarab told her that they all love her and everyone was worried about her when the 25 crore thing happened. Maher's mom sold her business to return the amount to him, and he can never forget her.

Sarab also told her that she had annoyed him a lot and he shall save her number as Seerat. Maher said she knew he had changed her name, but why Seerat? He replied that Maher looked like his mother when Maher hit him with the pillow. Maher is seen making the pizza and seeing their old videos.

The episode ends with Maher giving Param the pizza. Sarab gave her the new card and contacted the Serbia embassy. Sarab asked her to remove the bangles of his name. He also told her that they could not be husband and wife but still, their marriage was real. Maher told him that the ritual was done with the family.

Also read: Choti Sarrdaarni Written Updates For November 21: Maher Celebrated Her Birthday

Also read: Choti Sarrdaarni Written Updates For November 20: Jeeto Tries To Commit Suicide

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.