Chicago Med Season 7: Is Dr. Ethan Choi Returning Permanently After Episode 12?

After a long period of anticipation, Dr Ethan Choi, played by Brian Tee, was finally back on the latest episode of Chicago Med. The fan favourite character's return has delighted netizens, who are now hoping that this time he continues to appear regularly on the show.

The showrunner of the series, opened up on whether Tee would be a regular member of the cast from now on, in a recent interview. Though they said that he would not appear again on the show immediately, he would indeed make a comeback in the plot again.

About Chicago Med Season 7

The seventh season of Chicago Med is currently underway. One of the highlights of the 12th episode, that was aired on Wednesday, was the return of Dr Ethan Choi.

For the uninitiated, Dr Choi was last seen in episode 8 of the ongoing season. This was after being absent throughout the seventh season till then.

In the last episode of the sixth season, Dr Choi had been shot by a patient, leaving him severely wounded.

His character was then shown entering rehab and therapy for his recovery.

During this break, Tee also worked alongside Nicole Kidman in the drama series The Expats.

In the seventh episode, his character was shown adjusting to normal life on the way amid his recovery and rehabilitation process.

In the latest episode, Dr Choi is paid a visit by Dr Charles, played by Oliver Platt. The latter urges him to patch up with estranged father. His recovery process too gets extended, manking fans wonder if there would a break for him again.

Diane Frolov, the showrunner, in an interview with CinemaBlend, confirmed that Dr Ethan Choi would be a part of three episodes in all in this season.

Frolov added that Dr Choi was in his recovery phase at the moment and would more time to be fully fit. As a result, he will come back a 'little later' since he would in therapy after the surgery, she added.

Later, in a statement to TV Insider, Frolov confirmed that he recovery phase will last till Episode 17, as Dr Choi would then return in Episode 18. She added that the experience for Dr Choi was 'traumatic.'

Chicago Med airs on Wednesdays on the NBC network at 8 PM EST.