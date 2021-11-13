Last Updated:

Children's Day Special: List Of Shows 90's Kids Didn't Know Were Anime & Manga

Children's Day Special: A list of anime and manga series to rejoice in the fandom of global entertainment on a special day. Read more.  

Children's Day Special

Anime, despite being one of the now-most ubiquitous properties, is quite difficult to define. It has never grown old because of the never-ending hunt for new feature-length animations on all mediums. Over the years, ardent fans of Japanese-produced anime shows and manga series tried their best to keep up with the latest series, and some avid fans still do. However, there are a few anime and manga shows that 90s children didn't know were Japanese based. On the special occasion of Children's day 2021, let's rejoice in the fandom of global entertainment- anime and manga shows. 

Children's Day Special: List of Anime & manga shows to rejoice the fandom

The Story of Cinderella

The Story of Cinderella is an Italian-Japanese 1996's released anime TV series that is based on the fairytale with the same title by Charles Perrault and The Brothers Grimm. Backed by Tatsunoko Productions and Mondo TV, the anime series originally consisted of 26 episodes in total.

The Legend of Zorro

The Legend of Zorro is an Italian-Japanese anime series that is based on the western character that is created by Johnston McCulley and distributed by Mondo TV. A total of fifty-two episodes were produced, however, only 46 of them were broadcast in the Asian country, Japan. The series is still very popular in European and other Asian countries, including Portugal and Spain, and India, the colonial power of the area in the story.

Me & My Brothers

This is a Japanese manga series penned and illustrated by Hari Tokeino. The plot of the series revolves around Sakura Miyashita, a fourteen-year-old girl who discovers that her late stepfather fathered four sons, who later come to live with her. With their diverse personalities, they help her deal with loneliness and insecurities. The manga follows Sakura's complicated relationship with and feelings towards her unusual family.

Crush Gear Turbo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rianto afif (@afiff_sama)

Also known as Crush Gear, this is an anime and manga series about people who throw mechanical vehicles into a large ring to fight and 'crush' each other. A total of 68 episodes, this anime series is backed by Sunrise. The anime and manga series was followed on by a spin-off series titled Crush Gear Nitro, which was also been aired across India by Sahara One.

Captain Tsubasa

Captain Tsubasa is a manga series penned and illustrated by Yōichi Takahashi since 1981. The series revolves around the sport of association football focusing on Tsubasa Oozora. It is characterized by dynamic and exciting football moves, which are also stylish and implausible. Its plot revolves around Tsubasa's relationship with his friends, rivalries with his opponents, training, competition, and the action and outcome of each football match. 

