Choti Sardaarni Written Update For January 21, 2020: Seema Vanished Before Operation

The episode began with Meher fainting and Sarab held and he made her sit in a chair. Harleen came running and hugged Sarab. Dolly assured him everything will be okay. Harleen gave water to Sarab who gave it to Meher. Meher seemed to be in shock. Nurse gave her form to fill, which Harleen filled. Kulwant and family arrived, Kulwant and Jagga hugged Sarab. While Meher cried in Amrita's arms. Kulwant asked what did the doctor say but he remained speechless.

Meher and Sarab held their hands and thanks them. Sarab bowed his head on Seema feet and thanked her for saving his life. Yuvi is worried about Param. Sanjana told them, they were ready for operation but they could meet Param if they want. They all prayed and Kulwant sprinkled holy water on Param. Seema got a phone call and was shocked. She gave it to her husband who is stunned as well. Param was taken inside operation theatre and the entire family prayed. Sarab asked one of the doctors how long will the surgery last but he said he was going to get the donor and it might take 3-4 hours. The doctor and Sarab were shocked seeing the donor’s bed empty. Nurse told them they left without saying anything in spite of her trying to stop them. Sarab ran in the hospital in search of Seema but they left. Meher tried their mobile and it was switched off.

Kulwant started threatening Seems to just shut up and get inside the car. Harleen pleaded to Seema. Meher asked Seems that if she did not want money then what else could they do. Kulwant again threatened her. Sarab and Meher held their hands pleading Seema to save their son. Seema broke down and said she was pregnant after 8 years of trying. She cryingly told them she got a call just ten mins before the operation. She told Sarab, she did not betray them but the doctor told her that donating the liver will put her baby at risk. She could not put her baby at risk for saving another child.

