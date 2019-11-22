Chhoti Sardarni: Written Update For November 22: Maher Gets Her New House

The November 22 episode of Choti Sardarni starts with Sarab giving Maher a surprise gift. On the other hand, Kulwant is fighting and blames Bittu and Jitto of ling. Bittu calls the man who was hired. Jagga asked his mom how she could stoop so low. Bittu shoved Kulwant and made Jittu go in. When Kulwant held her hand, Bittu dares him if he did anything to Jittu the police station was not far and that he can get Kulwant behind bars. Amrita saw Yuvi listening. Bittu called Maher and told her that he and Jitto got married and when she is surprised, he tells her that he will tell her the whole story.

Pam tried to go after Sarab when Jolly spilt coffee on her dress and she got angry on him. Jolly said there was a washroom there and Jitto asks Maher to return soon. Maher asked Sarab if he would sleep on the bed, to which Sarab refuses. Then Maher said that he will cry about the back pain in the morning. Sarab thanked her for putting a pillow behind his back. Jolly asked Sarab about the mattress when Sarab gave him a witty reply saying that it is because he would fall from the bed like childhood. He left with Param and Maher said that they both could sleep on the bed and that she trusted Sarab. Maher thanks him for celebrating her birthday and also for the surprise. Sarab looked at her and told her there was another surprise waiting for her.

Maher and Sarab get outside a house. When Maher asked him whose house it was Sarabb told her that it is going to be one of his friends' house. Param asked was she in his school and Sarab replied no but he learned more from her than he did in his school days. Amrita packed her baghs and asked Yuvi to go when Yuvi cried saying he did not want to go. Kulwant asked them where they were going. Everyone stopped Yuvi from going. Sarab gave the key to Maher saying that he hoped she would like the surprise. Maher took the keys and they enter their house. The episode ends with Param saying I love you to his parents and hugging both of them.

