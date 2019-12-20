Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For December 20: Kulwant Got Fake Medical Reports Made

The episode began with Meher thinking about Harleen's words and the moments that she spent with Sarab and Param. Harleen told her to not discuss anything with Sarab still Meher hoped that Harleen's feelings would change soon. Kulwant came and called out Sarab's and Meher's name. Sarab asked her why she went there at that time. Kulwant said that her daughter was in trouble so she did not care about the timing. She showed a fake medical report and said that she got the correct medical report from the doctors and told him that Harleen went to her with Meher's medical reports and accused her.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan's Father David Dhawan Opens Up About Coolie No 1's Comparisons

Also Read: Jackie Shroff Wears A Never-seen-before Accessory, Surprises His Fans | Check Here

Sarab was wondering why Harleen must have gone there. Sarab tore the report and told Kulwant that he did not need any reports to prove that the child that Meher was carrying is his. He also said that he would not believe anyone even if they told him. Sarab went to Harleen and asked her why she went to Kulwant's house. Harleen got angry with Sarab and said that the baby was not his and he already gave it his name. Sarab said that even Param is not Meher's child but she still loved him even more than Sarab did.

Meher thought about how Harleen and Sarab pampered her what to eat for breakfast before. Meher found a note that said 9 days to go. Sarab saw the note and asked Meher what was there in 9 days. Meher lied that it was a reminder for her appointment to the gynaecologist. Sarab asked her to finish her breakfast and he shall take her out. Meher went to make paratha for Sarab saying that she too felt like eating it. Kitchen staff did not let Meher do any work according to Harleen's instructions given to them earlier. The episode ended with Harleen asking Param wether Meher taught him to lie other than teaching him to study. Param was confused with this but he also said that his mom taught him lying was bad and with this Harleen walked away.

Also Read: Salman Khan Talks About Challenges Of Portraying Dabangg's Chulbul Pandey Over The Years

Also Read: Aamir Khan Spotted In Kerala Shooting For Laal Singh Chaddha | See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.