'Choti Sarrdaarni' Actor Kratika Sengar Drops Quirky Video, Fans Call Her 'angelic'

Actor Kratika Sengar, best known for her performances in Choti Sarrdarni, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Punar Vivah, keeps her fans entertained with her fun photos and videos on social media. She recently added yet another one in which she showcased her stunning look with fans leaving appreciative comments for her performance.

Kratika Sengar’s Instagram video

Kratika Sengar recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which she can be seen wearing a blue coloured salwar kurta with her head covered with a dupatta. She can also be seen imitating a scene where a person asks her where does she get so much attitude despite not being beautiful. She then dramatically answers the question that one should ask this question to the ones who keep dreaming about her. She added an emoji with sunglasses in the caption and as she posted this online, many of the fans took to Kratika Sengar’s video and complimented her.

Many fans stated that she looked cute while others mentioned how much they loved her expressions. Some of the fans also praised her look by stating that she had an “angelic face” while others dropped in fire symbols. Some fans also added laughing emojis in the comments as they loved how the Choti Sarrdaarni actor acted out in the video. As the actor enjoys a huge fan following, many of her fans even dropped in heart symbols in the comments for her. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Kratika Sengar’s Instagram video and see how her fans swamped her post with love and compliments.

Kratika Sengar’s Holi celebrations

The Choti Sarrdaarni actor recently posted a bunch of moments of her with her friends and family on the occasion of Holi 2021. In the photos and videos she posted, she can be seen having a blast with her husband Nikitin Dheer. In the caption, she wished everyone a happy Holi and wished that may their lives be filled with the colours of love, good health and prosperity. All her fans wished her and her family in return through the comments section.

Image Source- Kratika Sengar's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.