'Choti Sarrdaarni' Actor Kratika Sengar Shares BTS Moments As She Bids Adieu To The Show

Actor Kratika Sengar who was playing the role of Sandhya on Choti Sarrdaarni has bid adieu to the show. The actor took to her Instagram feed to write a heart-warming message to express how it felt to be a part of the show and working with the cast. Read along and take a look at the pictures and video that she shared, from behind the scenes.

Kratika Sengar shares BTS pictures and videos as she bids adieu to Choti Sarrdaarni

The actor shared a bunch of seven pictures with the cast and crew of the show, which included all the lead and supporting actors as well as directors and makers. The last video she shared featured everyone on the sets as they hooted and Kratika cut her farewell cake. She expressed in her caption that she glad to play the cameo role, as well as thanked the creators of the show for trusting her and getting her on board.

She wrote in her caption, “This beautiful journey of Sandhya comes to an end. Sandhya in this very short span of time got so much love and affection from you all. I'm really happy to have done this lead cameo for #chottisardarni & @cockcrowpictures @cockcrowandshaika_ent, met such nice people, made some beautiful memories. Thank you @rajeshramsingh and Bharti Sharma for trusting in me to pull off your show for a month n a half without Nimrit being around”.

The post has been liked by as many as 57k people, within two hours of being shared on the social media platform. The post also has a series of comments by fans and followers who have showered love on the actor with emojis and more; take a look at some of them here.

Kratika was playing the role Param, Karan and Seher’s guardian on the show, as it took a five-year leap following a twist in the storyline. She was starring opposite actor Avinesh Rekhi who plays Sarabjit on the show. Rekhi also commented under Kratika’s post and expressed that it was great working with her. He wrote, “You will be missed @itsmekratika .. I had an amazing and a wonderful experience working with you, you are a thorough professional and an amazing person, always remain the same”.

Promo Image Source: Kratika's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.