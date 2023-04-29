Choti Sarrdaarni Actress Mansi Sharma Announces Second Pregnancy With Husband Yuvraj Hans

Choti Sarrdaarni fame Mansi Sharma recently announced her second pregnancy with singer-actor Yuvraj Hans. She took to social media and shared a series of photos flaunting her baby bump. She smiled wide and looked elated in the pictures.

Mansi sported a red sleeveless bodycon dress teamed with a black denim jacket. She completed her look with white sneakers. In one of the pictures, she could be seen cradling her baby bump. In another photo, she made a heart gesture with her hands. In the last photo, she was seen posing in her garden. Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote, "BABY TWO is on the way. Need Ur Blessings n Love. Thank You Baba Ji For Everything. #Mommy #Life #Blessed #Baby2Is OnTheWay #Happiness #ThankYouBabaJiForEverything." Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Mansi shared the post, several fans and celebrities took to the comments section and showered her with loving messages. Her husband Yuvraj dropped a red heart on the post. Her co-star Adhik Mehta commented, "Congratulations Mansi Sharma didi, baba ji bless you all." Hiten Tejwani commented, "Arrey, Congratulations. God bless you." Anita Raaj wrote, "OMG...SO SO SO HAPPY." Nimrit Ahluwalia commented, "Congratulations. So happy for all three of you."

More about Mansi Sharma and Yuvraj Hans

Mansi Sharma and Yuvraj Hans got engaged in 2017. They tied the knot in a grand ceremony in 2019. The couple announced their first pregnancy in 2020 and welcomed a baby boy on May 12, later in the same year. They named their son Hredaan Yuvraaj Hans. On the work front, the actress made her acting debut with Aasmaan Se Aage in 2012. She has been a part of several popular shows including Mariam Khan Reporting Live, Chandra Nandhini, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, and Choti Sarrdaarni among others.