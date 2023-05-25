Choti Sarrdaarni Actress Drishtii Garewal, Abheyy S Attri Welcome Baby Girl

Choti Sarrdaarni fame Drishtii Garewal and her husband Abheyy S Attri welcomed a baby girl on May 18. The couple took to social media and shared the news with their fans, who in turn flooded the comments section with congratulatory posts for the new parents.

Drishtii and Abheyy shared a joint post on Instagram. In the photo, the couple could be seen holding the newborn's hand with their fingers. The actress opened up about her experience of entering motherhood and said that it will always be the most magical day in her life. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Still the most magical day of our lives was the day we became mom and dad. Baby girls are precious gifts, wrapped in love serene. Their dresses tied with sashes and their futures tied with dreams. Waheguru Mehar Kare (sic)." Take a look at the photo below.

Drishtii Garewal shares first glimpse of daughter (Image: Drishtii Garewal/Instagram)

As soon as the couple shared the photo, several celebrities took to their comments section and congratulated them. Anita Devgan wrote, "Wow great, congratulations to the lovely birds and welcome the little one love birds." Daboo Malik commented, "And me Gran Dad." While Abhianshu Vohra commented, "Congratulations", Leslie Tripathy penned, "Bless you guys, congratulations on little princess coming into your life." Seeing their friend pouring love on them, Drishtii penned, "Thank you so much guys for your blessing and so much love. It means a lot."

More about Drishtii Garewal and Abheyy S Attri

Drishtii Garewal tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Abheyy S Attri in May 2021. The couple got married in a traditional Punjabi ceremony during the lockdown. They post regular updates on their YouTube channel and often update fans and followers about their daily life in the videos. Earlier, they shared that they decided to plan a baby after one year of marriage.

On the professional front, Drishtii has featured in several Punjabi movies including Hard Kaur, Muklawa, Jindari, Mitti Na Pharol Jogiya, and Barefoot Warriors among others. She was last seen in Jodi alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Drishtii has also been part of television shows including Choti Sarrdaarni and Hankaar. On the other hand, Abheyy has been a part of shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kalireen. Apart from them, he has appeared in several music videos like Mahiya, Hanjuan Di Tha and Maut.