'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update For July 31: Ginny Calls Police On Kulwant

Choti Sarrdaarni's July 31, 2020 episode begins with Param talking to his baby brother who is about to have his naamkaaran ceremony. Yuvi then calls Param and tells him to take care of the baby as his father is not there. Meher is glad to see Param with the baby and she tells him to be a good big brother and always take care of the baby.

Meanwhile, Jeeto, Amrita, Bittu, and Rana are cleaning the house with Kulwant. Kulwant suddenly confronts Rana and slaps him, telling him to get Ginny downstairs. Rana tells her that Ginny has nail paint on so she cannot work. But Kulwant forces him to bring Ginny downstairs.

At the same time, Ginny is secretly calling the police. She starts crying and tells them that her mother in law keeps hitting her. Rana then comes to her room and tells her to go downstairs, as Kulwant wants her to start working. Once Ginny comes downstairs, she purposely spills soap water so that Kulwant slips and falls. Kulwant then gets up and removes her slipper, saying that she will not let Ginny get away with this.

Meanwhile, Meher and Sarab are talking about Harleen. Meher says that the naming ceremony will not be complete without Harleen’s blessing. A servant then tells Meher and Sarab that Harleen is waiting for them downstairs. Harleen then meets the couple and tells them to forget all about their past quarrels. She even brings a gift for the baby.

Back at Rana's house, Kulwant starts hitting Ginny with her slipper. The very next moment, lady police officers come into the house to arrest Kulwant for domestic violence. Kulwant laughs at them and tells them to get proof. She also says that if they arrest her without proof, she will get them all suspended. Kulwant hits Ginny again and forces her to get back into her room. But Ginny then reveals that she had videotaped the entire incident to provide proof to the police.

Later, Amrita calls Meher to tell her about what is happening in her house. However, Amrita decides not to ruin Meher's happiness with her problems. Suddenly, a news report shows up on TV claiming that Sarab was involved in a corruption scandal of ₹2000 crores.

