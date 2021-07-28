'Choti Sarrdaarni': Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia 'excited' & 'emotional' About Leap & New Twist

The popular ongoing television show, Choti Sarrdaarni is currently grabbing eyeballs for its new twist in the show. The daily soap has taken a huge leap of late that has reportedly changed the plot of the show. Actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who earlier played the lead character of Meher, has been retained as the lead and will now be seen portraying the character of Seher post the leap. As the actor makes her comeback on the show, other actors such as Avinesh Rekhi and Anita Raj bid farewell to Choti Sarrdaarni.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia retained as Seher on Choti Sarrdaarni!

According to Pinkvilla, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is quite "excited" with the new twist in the daily soap. She stated that she portrayed the character of Meher for over two years and he loved her. She said that she is close to her co-actors and that it is "very difficult" for her to disconnect immediately. Ahluwalia also revealed that while she was shooting for Meher, work was simultaneously happening on Seher. She said that she felt helpless but she also understands the pressure felt by the creative team, the producers and other crew members as everyone felt the same.

The television actor appreciates the plot of the show as it is "very fresh" and has a "new point of view". However, she stated that she is still "taking her time to let go of Meher". Ahluwalia said she was excited when she wrapped up the entire shoot of Meher. She added that she felt it was more than excitement, it was a "kind of responsibility" that she had got. The actor also realised that right now with the new twist, she will be working with new people on a "great story". She feels grateful for the opportunity as it speaks "volumes of the trust and the faith" that the show makers have shown in her.

She acknowledges the fact that with the exit of her co-actors, the onus of the show is on her shoulders. The actor revealed that she is still trying to "get into the groove" and she knows that it is her responsibility to be with her cast members. Ahluwalia also talked about the last day of the shoot and stated that the entire cast was "in tears". She stated that she began crying and getting emotional from the time she learned about the leap of the show. She was getting affected the most as she knew her co-actors were leaving the show.

IMAGE: NIMRIT KAUR AHLUWALIA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.