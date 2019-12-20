Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For December 19: Family Quarrels Over Meher's Pregnancy

The episode starts with Meher crying. Sarab is watching her. Meher picks all the things that are broken. She claims, "I've destroyed it all". The broken pieces injure her hand. Sarab asks her to show the hurt. Meher claims I've ruined it all. I've split the bond. However, Sarab tries to pacify her saying its not her fault.

Choti Sarrdaarni: written update December 19, 2019

Param comes home and announces that he is going to give a party to all his school friends. He asks for the money from Kulwant Nani. Harleen asks Param to shut up and never again take her name. Param says she's her grandmother. Harleen claims she is not. Param starts crying and Meher asks him to not cry. He says that Harleen bua is bad.

Kulwant later says that he is going to distribute sweets everywhere once this child is born without any trouble. However, Harleen is already in a bad mood and says that marrying Meher with our Sarab was a big mistake and that the family fooled them. Harleen claims that Meher is pregnant with someone else's sin. Kulwant says that you blame Meher. She's pregnant with the child of Sarab. Harleen says she is three weeks pregnant, and two months ago they got married. If she was pregnant, Kulwant says why would I ask you to marry her in five months? You were not in a rush. Harleen's saying that you didn't know? Kulwant claims it wasn't like that. She says the guilt of listening to all of this to her family. Harleen is saddened to leave. Kulwant says you're better to go to Canada and staying with my daughter and SIl. Harleen leaves angrily.

Sarab says, asks Meher to eat her food, however, she refuses and sleeps and pretends to go to sleep. However, she stays awake and keeps thinking about your lies and the bad circumstances she has faced in the last few days.

