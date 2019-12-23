Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For December 23: Kulwant Is Ready To Apologize

The episode began with Sarab talking to the board of directors and he also apologized on his mother in law. The directors give their final decision. Sarab asked them what was Param's fault as he was a well-behaved kid and always got A+. They said that his only fault was that he was related to Kulwant Kaur and whatever happened with his wife or his family became a headline. They gave today's newspaper and said that their reputation was ruined and the teacher lost her confidence.

Param told Meher that he wanted to go to school as the teacher was teaching 8 tables. Harleen did not let him go to Meher and told him that she shall teach him as his Mumma did not know. Meher recollected Harleen's words to stay away from Param and told him to learn from Harleen. The principal told him that if he used his political powers to get Param ack then they all would resign. Sarab assured that he would not do any such thing. Harleen called the education minister and requested them to cancel Param's rustication.

Amrita said that they had to talk to Kulwant and make her apologize for her mistakes. Kulwant taunted them saying that she would not apologize to God also. When Sarab came and told her that she had to apologize and Kulwant said that she would. He left and Rana teased her as she agreed when Sarab told her. On that Kulwant said that she would do anything as it was all needed in politics.

Meher called Param and asked him to go to sleep. Param was running towards her as Harleen persuaded him to sleep without his mom and he was a strong boy. Kulwant prepared her apology speech and practised in English. Harleen saw Meher glaring at her standing in the doorway and with this, the episode ended.

