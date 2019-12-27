'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update For December 27: Harleen Is Leaving The House

The episode started with Sarab coming for breakfast and Meher told him maybe Harleen will not come. Sarab told her that they fought since childhood but they forget the next day. He also said he will share a secret which is that neither he nor Harleen can control hunger. Dolly came and asks what was there for breakfast. They saw Harleen coming with her suitcase and she called for Robby to hurry up.

Sarab asks where she was going so early in the morning. Harleen declared that she was leaving the house. A house where there was no respect for her. Sarab is shocked and says he has always given her respect then why is she saying like this. Dolly scolds Harleen for talking about leaving the house. Sarab said that it was her house too and she had always given him happiness and taken his share of sorrows also. After all this, Harleen refused to change her decision.

Sarab told her not to leave the house but instead he, Meher and Param shall leave. Dolly got angry and asked them to stop talking about leaving the house. She says she is their mother and she could not see them fighting. She told them no one will leave the house but if they want they can divide the properties. Harleen said she was okay with that and Sarab is left shocked.

Kulwant laughed and told him that as long as she is alive, the properties will be in her and Yuvi name. She told Yuvi that she was testing them and she is sure her son Rana will refuse to take it as he did not have a wife. Harleen cried thinking about their childhood memories and Robby told her she made the right decision. The next day Robby gave documents to Sarab saying auction papers are ready. Once he and Harleen sign it, the auction will begin this afternoon, with this the episode ended.

