'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update For December 30 | Meher Stopped The Auction

The episode began with Harleen and Sarab who stop the auction saying that he can action himself but not the memories of his parents. Meher told them it was not required as they all were theatre artists and this auction was not real. Sarab held hands and thanked Meher thinking she was an angel who saved him from every difficulty. Sarab and Harleen hugged each other. But seeing Meher, Harleen moved away and told Sarab that he can divide shares in whichever way he wanted but after tonight each of them will take their share and go their separate ways. Sarab was shocked to hear this and Harleen just left.

Robby was upset that things don’t go well as he had planned and Dolly taunted him. Dolly assumed that after they left for Chandigarh, something must have happened that changed the entire attitude of Harleen towards Meher. She asks Robby to spy and find out the secret.

Jagga told Kulwant that Meher had stopped the auction. Kulwant said that Meher is totally like her father. If she had been like her, she would have let auction happen just to get rid of Harleen. Rana was roaming in his cut banyan and told Kulwant washing machine was not working for two days and all his clothes were dirty. Kulwant called Jeeto and asked Rana to bring all the dirty clothes. She told Jeeto to wash them all. Amrita is shocked to see that but Kulwant scolded her.

Harleen sat sadly just when Robby came and asked her to come out as Sarab had divided their shares. Harleen came out and Sarab said that all the jewels, property papers and cash were there and Harleen was free to choose her share. Robby looked at the things in the centre and said there was only one share if it is all then what was the other share. Meher who was standing behind Sarab went to another side, leaving Sarab sitting alone and with this, the episode ended.

